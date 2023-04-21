Chicken, beef prices jump ahead of Eid

21 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
The prices of all types of vegetables used in salads have also increased at an unusual rate ahead of Eid

Photo: TBS
The prices of broiler chicken and beef increased in the capital's kitchen markets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. 

Broiler chicken prices have increased again in the market after a slight decrease in the past weeks. In a span of just four days, the price of broiler chicken has increased by Tk50-60 per kg and is being sold at Tk270-280 on Friday (21 April).

Traders in the capital's Kawran Bazar area were selling a kilogramme of chicken for Tk270-280; meanwhile, broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 270 per kg in Moghbazar.

Delowar Hossain, a chicken trader in Karwan Bazar, said that demand for chicken increased in the last five days.

"Some chickens are dying due to load shedding during summer. There is less supply as against the demand over that. As a result, prices have increased," he said. 

Beef is being sold at Tk800 per kilogramme in Moghbazar. and Tk750 per kilogramme in Karwan Bazar.

"Even if the prices are increased elsewhere we cannot keep the prices higher here as the market is monitored here," said Mohammad Anwar, a seller in Karwan Bazar kitchen market.

Meanwhile, a packet of 200 grams of laccha semai was being sold at Tk45-50, and regular semai is being sold for Tk 45.

Mohammad Abdur Rob came to Karwan Bazar to do grocery shopping. He said, "Four days ago I bought a kg of broiler chicken for Tk210, today the prices have increased to Tk270. I bought a packet of semai costing Tk120. it was Tk80 last year. I had to buy polao rice at Tk120 per kg, which was Tk90 per kg last year."

"The price of everything is increasing. My income last year was Tk22,000. It is still the same," he added. 

Mohammad Ali Hossain, a trader in Karwan Bazar, said that the price of open and packed Polao rice has increased by Tk50 per kg in just one year and is being sold at Tk160 per kg."

The prices of all types of vegetables used in salads have also increased at an unusual rate ahead of Eid.

Cucumbers which were sold at Tk60-70 per kg two days ago are being sold at Tk150 on Friday.

Carrots are being sold for Tk100 per kg.

The prices of tomatoes, lemons, coriander leaves and green chillies have also increased.

