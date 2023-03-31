Broiler price drops to Tk200 per kg in Dhaka

Broiler price has dropped by around Tk65 per kg in the capital in a span of seven days, while the price of eggs has decreased by Tk10 per dozen.

On Friday, the broiler price was Tk200 per kg in the kitchen markets in Moghbazar, which was Tk260-265 last week.

Mohammad Akash, a chicken seller in Nayatola, said, "The price of broiler has decreased by Tk60 per kg. We are selling it at Tk200 per kg today."

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Broilers were selling at Tk200-210 per kg in Karwan Bazar, said Md Amir, a chicken seller in the market yesterday.

Eggs sold at Tk130-135 per dozen, which was Tk140-145 last week.

The price of broiler dropped after the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) last week summoned four chicken producers to explain the reasons behind the increase in its price in the market.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

After the meeting with the representatives of the chicken producers on 23 March, DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said, "These companies will sell chicken at a wholesale rate of Tk190-195 per kg, which is currently Tk220-230 per kg."

The four poultry producers summoned by the DNCRP were – Kazi Farms Limited, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms Limited, CP Bangladesh, and Paragon Poultry and Hatchery Limited.

Chicken sellers said the demand for it has dropped due to the fall in sales in restaurants and the number of social events during Ramadan, which in turn has driven down the broiler price.

Mohammad Sajal, a seller in Karwan Bazar, said due to low demand for chicken in restaurants, their sales have decreased by 40% compared to the time before Ramadan.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Meanwhile, a number of consumers said the drop in broiler price was not sufficient to give them relief.

Mohammad Rahat, a buyer in Karwan Bazar, told TBS, "The price of broiler chicken has decreased, but it is still not affordable. I bought a broiler at Tk160 per kg during this time last year. It would have been better if we could still buy it at around that price."

Yesterday, beef was sold at Tk750 per kg and mutton at Tk1,100 per kg in the Dhaka markets.

Price of lemon, cucumber, eggplant drops

The prices of eggplant and cucumber have dropped by Tk20-30 per kg within a week. Cucumber was sold at Tk40-60 per kg and eggplant at Tk40-60 per kg in Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar areas yesterday, which was Tk60-70 per kg last week.

The price of green chilli dropped from Tk80 a week ago to Tk60 yesterday.

Mohammad Alam, a vegetable seller in Karwan Bazar, said, "The vegetable prices have decreased compared to last week. I sold potol (pointed gourd) at Tk70-80 per kg last week, but currently I am selling it at Tk55 per kg. Currently, the price of beans is Tk30 per kg, which is lower than before."

Mohammad Ajmal, a buyer in Karwan Bazar, said, "The vegetable prices have come down a bit, giving us a relief, but the price of oil has not been decreasing. I bought a litre of loose soybean oil for Tk180."