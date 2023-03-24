Broiler chicken being sold at Tk245-260 per kg in Dhaka today

Broiler chicken is being sold for Tk245-260 per kilogram at the retail level in the capital today despite an announcement by poultry companies yesterday to sell them at Tk190-195 per kg.

Yesterday, the price of broiler chicken was Tk275-280 in the capital.

Broiler chickens were being sold at the retail price of Tk260 in the Kalyanpur, Moghbazar, Mohammadpur, and Mirpur areas of the capital on Friday (24 March).

Meanwhile, the Sonali chicken was being sold for Tk350-370, and layer chicken for Tk330-350.

At the capital's Karwan Bazaar kitchen market, Broiler chicken is being sold at the price of Tk245-250 per kg. The price of Sonali chicken has also decreased slightly and is being sold at Tk350-360 per kg.

The National Directorate of Consumer Rights summoned four chicken producers to explain the reason for the increase in the price of broiler chicken in the market on Thursday (23 March).

After a meeting with the representatives of Kazi Farms Limited, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms Limited, CP Bangladesh and Paragon Poultry and Hatchery Limited, National Consumer Protection Directorate Director General AHM Safikuzzaman said the companies agreed to decrease the prices of broiler chicken and sell them at Tk190-195 per kg.

"We will monitor the market. Hope the price will come down," he added.

The four leading companies in the poultry sector announced to reduce their prices of broiler chicken prices, but this has had little impact on the retail market.

Chicken traders in the retail market also said that the demand for chicken has decreased due to the fact that most of the hotel restaurants are closed during Ramadan, so the price has decreased slightly.