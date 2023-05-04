Bottled soybean oil price hiked to Tk199 per litre

Bazaar

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 03:08 pm

Related News

Bottled soybean oil price hiked to Tk199 per litre

The new price will come to effect from Thursday (4 May)

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 03:08 pm
Bottled soybean oil price hiked to Tk199 per litre

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association today hiked the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk12 per litre to Tk199.

The new price will come to effect from Thursday (4 May), the association said in a press release. 

"Since the government-provided VAT exemption period for the import of edible oil ended on 30 April, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banspati Manufacturers Association decided to increase the price of edible oil in consultation with the Ministry of Commerce and the Bangladesh Tariff Commission," the press release added.

The association wanted to increase the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk15 per litre citing additional VAT on product redemption.

Earlier, the price of per litre of bottled soybean oil was Tk187

Meanwhile, the price of loose soybean oil has been fixed at Tk176 and the price of palm oil has been fixed at Tk135 per litre.

The price of five-litre bottles of soybean oil has been fixed at Tk960.

On 17 November last year, soybean oil price was increased in the domestic market.

Import of edible oil is generally subject to VAT at the rate of 15%

In the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, the price of edible oil increased in the world market. Therefore, in March last year, the amount of VAT was reduced to 5% to keep the price of edible oil affordable in the country's market.

This facility was first given for three months but later it was extended several times. In order to keep the price of edible oil at a bearable level during Ramadan, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association demanded to extend the period of the facility till Eid. In view of their demands, the reduced VAT-facility period was extended till 30 April.

Due to the expiration of this period, theBangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association appealed to Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh for an adjustment of the price of soybean oil and palm oil.

 

Economy

soybean oil / price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

6h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

6h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

2h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

21h | TBS Stories
China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

23h | TBS World
How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022