22-day ban on hilsa fishing starts Friday

Bazaar

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 10:22 pm

Related News

22-day ban on hilsa fishing starts Friday

The government will deploy the air force this time to monitor strictly, says minister

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 10:22 pm
File photo of fishermen catching hilsha. Photo: Reuters
File photo of fishermen catching hilsha. Photo: Reuters

The government has imposed a 22-day ban on catching and selling hilsa fish starting Friday (7 October) as part of its efforts to increase foreign exchange earnings with fish production, by saving spawning mother hilsa.

"In the time of the ban, we will monitor from the sky with the help of our air force whether anyone is fishing hilsa. Our naval police, coastguard, navy and administration will work together to this end," Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said on Thursday, at a press conference organised to declare the ban at the Secretariat in the capital.

To ensure mother hilsa fishing stops completely, ice mills in some particular areas of the country will be shut down temporarily, he said, adding that any who try to violate the temporary ban will be confronted by mobile courts.

The minister also noted that Bangladesh has so far exported 1,352 tonnes of hilsa worth Tk141.64 crore this year.

Hilsa export to India: Bangladesh earned $1.36cr this year so far

Hilsa production almost doubled to 5.65 lakh tonnes in FY21 over the last 12 years. It was just 2.98 lakh tonnes in FY09, which helped the country earn more foreign currency, Rezaul Karim said. He said hilsa reproduction however, has been hampered slightly by climate change, illegal sand lifting from riverbeds, river erosion, and water contamination.

"Nevertheless, production has increased, thanks to various timely government initiatives. Hilsa can now be found even in some small rivers and unexpected places."

On soaring hilsa prices, the minister said it is very normal that the price of hilsa will increase over time.

The ministry press conference informed reporters that the allocation of rice as compensation to fishermen for their income loss during the ban which will end 28 October, has been increased 20kg to 25 kg per fisherman.

A total of 5.54 lakh fisherman families in 155 upazilas of 37 districts will be provided 13,872 tonnes of rice this year. The safety net coverage will be increased in phases, the press conference informed.

Bangladesh / Top News

Hilsa ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

10h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

14h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

2h | Videos
James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

2h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

2h | Videos
'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code