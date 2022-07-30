Bata posts 16 times higher profit in Apr-Jun as Covid restrictions go 

Economy

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
30 July, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 11:24 pm

Related News

Bata posts 16 times higher profit in Apr-Jun as Covid restrictions go 

In April-June this year, Bata Shoe Company’s revenue grew by 45% to Tk313.57 crore

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
30 July, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 11:24 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited posted 16 times higher profit year-on-year in the April-June quarter of this year, due to good business during the Eid seasons.

During the period, the company earned a net profit of Tk26.54 crore, up from Tk1.56 crore a year ago.

A senior official of the company on condition of anonymity told The Business Standard even though shoemakers could not do business during Eid festivals – which contribute to a big chunk of their annual sales – in the past two years because of the pandemic–induced restrictions, they have witnessed a decent turnover this time around as there are no such restrictions.

In April-June this year, Bata's revenue grew by 45% to Tk313.57 crore from Tk217 crore during the same period a year ago.

At the end of the first half of this year, the company's total revenue stood at Tk528.13 crore and net profit at Tk33.39 crore.

Its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk19.41 for the second quarter of this year and Tk24.41 for the first half.

The multinational shoe company, for the first time in its six-decade history in Bangladesh, faced drastic losses in 2020 when its annual sales dropped by 41% due to a nationwide shutdown and a prolonged homestay of the masses.

Again in 2021, recurring Covid-19 waves ate into the company's major sales as the two Eid festivals that contribute to more than one-third of Bata's annual sales were lost to lockdowns.

Also, a prolonged school closure deprived the school shoe champion of sales.

Meanwhile, Bata had paid 25% final cash dividends for 2021 while it had already disbursed 75% interim cash dividends for the year.

For the year, Bata shareholders in Bangladesh are getting Tk10 cash as dividends against each share having a face value of Tk10.

At the end of June this year, Bata's net asset value per share stood at Tk274.24, while its shares closed 0.85% lower at Tk923.50 on Thursday on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Bata has been serving the Bangladesh market since 1962 and the very company Bata Shoe Bangladesh was incorporated in 1972 following the independence of the country.

It is one of the operating companies of the worldwide Bata Shoe Organisation (BSO) and a subsidiary of Bafin (Nederland) BV in the Netherlands holding 70% of the company's shares.

Top News

Bata

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

13h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why crude market is so unstable?

Why crude market is so unstable?

4h | Videos
How Nokia loose it's empire?

How Nokia loose it's empire?

4h | Videos
German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

1d | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink