Basundhara Group may sponsor Kolkata's SC East Bengal football club

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 09:09 am

Basundhara Group may sponsor Kolkata's SC East Bengal football club

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Basundhara Group could invest in Kolkata-based football club SC East Bengal given that the club's current principal sponsor, Shree Cement is reportedly not extending their current contract.

"Let the proposal come, we will do whatever is needed. We are open to investing in Indian football," Basundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir told the Times of India on Wednesday (23 February).

"We will take one step at a time," Sobhan said.

Although he remains non-committal, his statement assumes significance as the official will be felicitated by East Bengal on Thursday.

The conglomerate already owns three football clubs. 

It is reported that Shree Cement is likely to cut short its association with SC East Bengal soon after the Indian Super League.

SC East Bengal, who are placed at the bottom of the table, will wind up their campaign on 5 March. However, there are no official words from Shree Cement about its next course of action.

