Banks raise dollar price for export earnings

The dollar price for all kinds of exports has been increased to Tk103 from the previous Tk102.

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited (ABB), and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) disclosed this information through a circular published on Wednesday (1 February).

The circular reads that all export proceeds and other inward remittances including commercial remittances (ie., other than wage earners and white collar NRB's remittances) irrespective of ticket size will be bought by banks at a fixed rate of Tk103 per dollar.

This new rate will be effective from 1 February, adds the circular.

The ABB and Bafeda have been keeping the rate of the dollar uniform from September last year in a bid to control the soaring dollar prices and to stop people from making undue profit by hiking the price of the dollar unreasonably.