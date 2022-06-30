Banks asked to adopt ‘no mask, no service’ policy again

Economy

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 07:50 pm

Banks asked to adopt 'no mask, no service' policy again

All the officers, employees and customers of the banks must wear masks as Covid infection spikes again

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 07:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing across the country, the Bangladesh Bank instructed to banks to strictly follow 'no mask, no service' in their respective offices.

Department of Off-Site Supervision of the central bank issued a notice in this regard on Thursday (30 June).

All the officers, employees and customers of the banks must wear masks as Covid infection spikes again. Banks will adopt 'no mask, no service' policy and social distance in their respective offices, reads the notice.

However, the central bank instructed banks to encourage officials and employees to undergo tests for Covid-19 if anyone has symptoms.

 

