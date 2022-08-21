Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui reappointed as Sonali Bank chairman 

Former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui has been reappointed as the Chairman of Sonali Bank for three more years.

The Financial Institutions Department under the Ministry of Finance issued a circular in this regard on Sunday (21 August).

It instructed the authorities to take necessary measures to re-appoint Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui as Director of the Board of Directors of the bank and its Chairman for another three years.

He was appointed as the chairman of Sonali Bank for the first time in 2019.

Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui served as the Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank from 2006 to 2011.