Zainal Abedin new GM of BKB

Eminent banker Zainal Abedin joined Bangladesh Krishi bank (BKB) as its General Manager (GM) on 17 August.

Prior to joining in BKB, he was the GM of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank.

Zainal started his banking career in Karmasangsthan Bank as Principal Officer in the year 2000.

He performed his duties and responsibilities successfully as General Manager (Admin) in Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank.

Zainal also performed as General Manager (Operation) and Divisional General Manager of Rajshahi as additional Charge.

He completed his banking diploma Part 1 & Part 2 successfully. He took part in various trainings, seminars and symposiums in his career. He came from a respective Muslim family at Gowainghat Upazila of Sylhet. He is the father of two sons.

