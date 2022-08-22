Zainal Abedin new GM of BKB

Banking

TBS
22 August, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 06:57 pm

Related News

Zainal Abedin new GM of BKB

TBS
22 August, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 06:57 pm
Zainal Abedin new GM of BKB

Eminent banker Zainal Abedin joined Bangladesh Krishi bank (BKB) as its General Manager (GM) on 17 August.

Prior to joining in BKB, he was the GM of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank.

Zainal started his banking career in Karmasangsthan Bank as Principal Officer in the year 2000.

He performed his duties and responsibilities successfully as General Manager (Admin) in Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank.

Zainal also performed as General Manager (Operation) and Divisional General Manager of Rajshahi as additional Charge.

He completed his banking diploma Part 1 & Part 2 successfully. He took part in various trainings, seminars and symposiums in his career. He came from a respective Muslim family at Gowainghat Upazila of Sylhet. He is the father of two sons.
 

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

9h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

9h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

25m | Videos
Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

1h | Videos
NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

1h | Videos
Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs