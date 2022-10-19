Zahurul Huda made Bangladesh Bank Executive Director

Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit ABM Zahurul Huda has been promoted as Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank.

He has been posted in the Bangladesh Bank's Chattogram offsice.

The disclosure was made in an official press release issued by the central bank on Wednesday (19 October).

During his career, he served in various important departments including BFIU, Reserve Management, Supervision Department and as General Manager in Chattogram office of Bangladesh Bank.

Besides, he has participated in various international seminars, workshops and training courses in different countries.