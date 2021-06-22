Zabid Iqbal promoted as DMD of City Bank

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 05:58 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Zabid Iqbal has been promoted as the deputy managing director (DMD) of City Bank recently. 

Iqbal has been serving as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) & Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) of City Bank since January 2019, reads a press release. 

Prior to joining City Bank, Zabid Iqbal was the Deputy CEO of Kathmandu-based Nepal Bangladesh Bank, a joint venture between IFIC Bank Bangladesh and Nepalese investors. 

He started his career in 1998 with AB Bank as a Probationary Officer. He held various senior roles at HSBC Bank in Bangladesh and Hong Kong, including Head of Wholesale Credit–Bangladesh and Senior Credit Approver-Hong Kong, overseeing large credit approvals of a few Asia-Pacific countries. 

He had also worked for Commercial Bank of Ceylon, American Express Bank and Dhaka Bank in senior roles in Corporate Banking, Credit Risk and Credit Administration. He has more than 23 years of banking experience.

Zabid Iqbal acquired his MBA from IBA, University of Dhaka and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute of USA. 

Zahid Iqbal / DMD / City Bank

