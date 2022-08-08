Workshop on 'Work Life Balance for Women in Banks' held in Dhaka
ACTIVA Management Development Institute organised a two-day workshop on "Work Life Balance for Women in Banks" recently held in Dhaka.
A total of 35 female officers, executives and managers of Pubali Bank participated in the workshop, reads a press release.
Sharbari Saha, Faculty of ICFAI Business School (IBS), Kolkata, India was the trainer of the workshop.
Ismat Ara Huq, General Manager of Human Resources Division of Pubali Bank was present as chief guest.