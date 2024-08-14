Won't let money launderers sleep peacefully: New BB governor

Dr Ahsan H Mansur his first day of taking office at the central bank on 14 August. Photo: TBS

Those who are involved in money laundering in the country will not be allowed to sleep peacefully as they will be held accountable under the law, Dr Ahsan H Mansur, newly appointed governor of Bangladesh Bank, said today (14 August).

"Efforts will continue to recover the money from launderers. We will coordinate with the government to stop money laundering and work through national as well as international laws," he told reporters after his first day of taking office at the central bank.

Mentioning that the Bangladesh Bank also has weaknesses due to the prevailing situation in the country's economic sector, he said, "Now there is no scope to keep any central bank report, or audit report in the drawer. There is no scope for any kind of data manipulation.

"To get the real picture of banks, I will find out the real picture of the central bank itself, as well as coordinate with newspaper reports."

The defaulted loans of many banks are much higher than the actual figure, he said, adding, "Those can no longer be kept a secret."

Eight banks were dominated by a certain group, which was responsible for the loan irregularities of those banks, he said.

"At the same time, the Bangladesh Bank's role will also be identified."