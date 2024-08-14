Won't let money launderers sleep peacefully: New BB governor

Banking

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 03:10 pm

Related News

Won't let money launderers sleep peacefully: New BB governor

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 03:10 pm
Dr Ahsan H Mansur his first day of taking office at the central bank on 14 August. Photo: TBS
Dr Ahsan H Mansur his first day of taking office at the central bank on 14 August. Photo: TBS

Those who are involved in money laundering in the country will not be allowed to sleep peacefully as they will be held accountable under the law, Dr Ahsan H Mansur, newly appointed governor of Bangladesh Bank, said today (14 August).

"Efforts will continue to recover the money from launderers. We will coordinate with the government to stop money laundering and work through national as well as international laws," he told reporters after his first day of taking office at the central bank.

Mentioning that the Bangladesh Bank also has weaknesses due to the prevailing situation in the country's economic sector, he said, "Now there is no scope to keep any central bank report, or audit report in the drawer. There is no scope for any kind of data manipulation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"To get the real picture of banks, I will find out the real picture of the central bank itself, as well as coordinate with newspaper reports."

The defaulted loans of many banks are much higher than the actual figure, he said, adding, "Those can no longer be kept a secret."

Eight banks were dominated by a certain group, which was responsible for the loan irregularities of those banks, he said.

"At the same time, the Bangladesh Bank's role will also be identified."

Top News

Ahsan H Mansur / Bangladesh Bank Governor / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

4h | Pursuit
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

20m | Videos
How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

1h | Videos
I will be responsible to the nation if Sagar-Runi's murder is not prosecuted - Legal Adviser

I will be responsible to the nation if Sagar-Runi's murder is not prosecuted - Legal Adviser

1h | Videos
Consumer rights and students are monitoring the market in Shariatpur

Consumer rights and students are monitoring the market in Shariatpur

1h | Videos