Why sponsor-directors are leaving SBAC Bank

Banking

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Why sponsor-directors are leaving SBAC Bank

Both present and former chairpersons faced corruption investigations

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 10:12 pm
Why sponsor-directors are leaving SBAC Bank

Corruption investigations against the present and former chairpersons of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank have sparked concerns of financial loss and prompted some sponsors and directors to cut ties with the bank.

The Bangladesh Bank has already asked for the loan details of present Chairman Abdul Kadir Molla while the preceding chairman SM Amzad Hossain left the country last year following an Anti-Corruption Commission decision to investigate allegations of money laundering.

Since its public listing only last year, the bank's share price peaked at Tk25 but has now fallen to Tk10.60 and only floor pricing appears to have prevented further declines. In September, the bank's default loans stood at 5.72%.

On 20 December, former sponsor director Tahmina Afroz announced offloading 3.48 crore shares of the bank and these will be sold within 30 days in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) block market at current market price making their total worth Tk73.82 crore.

Tahmina is the wife of Anwar Khan, the founder of Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, and the two also co-own Hazi Shakhawat Anwara Eye Hospital. At present, Hazi Shakhawat Anwara Eye Hospital has a director at South Bangla Bank but sold 3.48 crore shares of the bank on 7 December.

Two directors of Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills Limited (RSRM) are also set to sell shares of the bank. Regulations bar selling of SBAC shares till about July 2024, but exemptions are allowed on special applications and the aforementioned offloaders have already secured exemptions.

However, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) claims those buying the shares will also be bound to the three-year lock-in period.

Officials of BSEC and South Bangla Bank have failed to provide the reasons behind the sales.

Earlier, on 12 September, RSRM Managing Director Maksudur Rahman also sold 2.58 crore shares of the bank for Tk22 crore. He, however, cited the need to finance RSRM operations as the reason for selling South Bangla Bank shares.

Since its founding in 2013, SM Amzad Hossain remained the chairman of South Bangla Bank until he got embroiled in financial scandals last year. His acquaintance Captain M Moazzam Hossain and wife Begum Sufia Amjad were also named directors of the bank.

Under Amzad's leadership the bank was listed at the Dhaka Stock Exchange in July 2021. 

Later, a Bangladesh Bank investigation found evidence of corruption and money laundering against SM Amzad Hossain and Captain M Moazzam Hossain. In March 2021, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) froze the bank accounts of Amjad, his wife Sufia Amjad, and daughter Tazri Amjad, on money laundering allegations.

On 19 August last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) decided to investigate the allegations against Amjad Hossain and Captain M Moazzam.

According to the corruption fighting agency, Amjad allegedly embezzled a huge sum of depositors' money. In September 2021, he stepped down as the bank's chairman citing personal reasons. Later, his wife and Captain M Moazzam also stepped down from their respective roles in the bank.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued against Amjad, but he managed to flee to the US beforehand. Abdul Kadir Molla took charge of the South Bangla Bank board but he also faces probes.

Top News

SBAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

9h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

9h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

11h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

1h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

4h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

3h | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan