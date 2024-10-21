10 state banks get new CEOs 

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:28 pm

10 state banks get new CEOs 

In a separate development, the ministry issued gazette notifications announcing the appointments of officials to the managing director positions at the four specialised state banks

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:28 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

 

  • On 19 Sept, govt ordered six state-owned banks to terminate contracts with their MDs and CEOs
  • Since then, the positions at these banks remained vacant
  • New appointments are part of reforms in banking sector 

The finance ministry today wrote to the board chairmen of six state-owned banks to appoint approved individuals as managing directors and chief executive officers on three-year contracts.

In a separate development, the ministry issued gazette notifications announcing the appointments of officials to the managing director positions at the four specialised state banks.

Officials at the Financial Institutions Division say Md Shawkat Ali Khan, the current managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, will be appointed as the managing director and CEO of Sonali Bank. Additionally, Md Mojibur Rahman, the managing director of Probashi Kalyan Bank, will take on the role of managing director and CEO of Janata Bank.

Former deputy managing director of Agrani Bank Md Anwarul Islam is set to become the managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank, while Md Ahmed Rahim, the deputy managing director of Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, will be appointed as the managing director and CEO of Rupali Bank.

In addition, Md Jasim Uddin, former deputy managing director of Janata Bank, will be appointed as the managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Development Bank. Similarly, another former deputy managing director of Janata Bank, Md Kamruzzaman, will take on the role of managing director and CEO of Basic Bank. 

According to separate notifications issued by the Financial Institutions Division, Mir Mofazzal Hossain, deputy managing director of Sonali Bank, has been appointed as the managing director of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank. Salma Banu, deputy managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, will serve as the managing director of Palli Sanchay Bank.  

Sanchita Binte Ali, also deputy managing director at Sonali Bank, has been appointed as the managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, while Sanu Gopal Ghosh, deputy managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, has been made the managing director of Probashi Kalyan Bank.

On 19 September, in a significant move as part of banking sector reforms, the government ordered six state-owned commercial banks – Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali, Bangladesh Development Bank, and Basic Bank – to cancel the remaining terms of the contracts with their managing directors and chief executive officers. Since then, the MD and CEO positions at these banks have remained vacant.

