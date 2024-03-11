Which banks in Bangladesh have been declared weak by central bank? Which are good?

Which banks in Bangladesh have been declared weak by central bank? Which are good?

Use our interactive map to find information on the banks

File photo
File photo

The Bangladesh Bank has identified 38 banks, including six state-owned banks, as weak lenders out of the 54 analysed.

The central bank has categorised the banks at a time when it is contemplating merging 10 banks by early next year.

According to a Bangladesh Bank's internal report, more than two-thirds of the banks in the country are now weak. The banks in the "Red Zone" are the worst or poor, the banks in the "Yellow Zone" are weak, and the banks in the "Green Zone" are in good condition.

Use our interactive map below to find information on the banks. Use the "Search" box to tailour the information how you want:  

