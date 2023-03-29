Where loan defaulters can’t enrol children to elite schools: Punishing errant borrowers

Banking

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 02:27 pm

Related News

Where loan defaulters can’t enrol children to elite schools: Punishing errant borrowers

Willful loan defaulters are those who intentionally refuse to repay their loans or who have the ability to repay but choose not to do so.

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 02:27 pm
Photo Unsplash
Photo Unsplash

The draft Bank Company (Amendment) Act, approved by cabinet on Tuesday, has a number of provisions to punish wilful loan defaulters financially, as well as socially. But how are such defaulters treated in different countries of the world?

Willful loan defaulters are those who intentionally refuse to repay their loans or who have the ability to repay but choose not to do so.

In India, wilful defaulters may be declared as such by the banks or financial institutions that have extended the loans, and their names may be published in a public database of defaulters. This can have serious consequences for their credit scores and ability to obtain loans in the future. In some cases, legal action may also be taken against them, including criminal charges.

In the United States wilful loan defaulters may be sued by their creditors or lenders, and if they are found to be in default, a judgement may be entered against them. This could result in wage garnishment, property seizure, or other measures to collect the debt.

China penalised loan defaulters by putting restrictions on enjoying different social benefits that regular citizens are entitled to. Loan defaulters are unable to purchase air tickets, purchase tickets of high-speed trains, or serve as executive or representative of corporate entities. This blacklist contains many political bodies, legislative and government staff, of China. There are no exceptions in this punishment. They cannot even buy any real estate.

Malaysia also took punitive action against loan defaulters. Defaulters in Malaysia are not allowed to leave the country.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dr Zahid Hussain, former lead economist, World Bank's Dhaka office, said, "I have heard the issue of banning wilful defaulters from travelling abroad has come up in the amendment. Along with this, these defaulters should be subjected to social pressure, including deprivation of various facilities.

"In many countries, including China, the children of such defaulters cannot enrol in elite schools. We have to go that way. A ban on foreign travel alone does not seem sufficient although we have not seen much enforcement of these policies."

Top News

Banking / loan default / banking activities / Law / law amendment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

3h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

4h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

5h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

4h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How many US military bases are in the world?

How many US military bases are in the world?

37m | TBS World
5 AI Tools to use in your Business

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

4h | Tech Talk
FIFA has changed the penalty rules

FIFA has changed the penalty rules

4h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Bollywood stars the target of gangsters?

Why are Bollywood stars the target of gangsters?

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year