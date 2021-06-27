We are benefited from investing in NRBC Bank: Shakib 

Banking

TBS Report 
27 June, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 09:32 am

General investors have benefited from investing in the listed fourth-generation NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank, number one ODI all-rounder of the world Shakib Al Hasan said on Saturday.  

"As a general investor, we are benefited from investing in NRBC Bank, as the company is formed and run by effective guidelines and directives of its prudent board members who are all successful NRBs," he said at the virtually held 8th annual general meeting (AGM) of the lender.

The number one all-rounder, who is the goodwill ambassador for investors' awareness programme of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, virtually joined the AGM from the USA and spoke on behalf of general investors.

Presided over by M Parvez Tamal, chairman of the bank, all of its directors, sponsors, a large number of shareholders, and managing director Golam Awlia attended the meeting.  

In the meeting, shareholders approved 12.5% dividends including 5% stock and 7.5% cash for 2020. 

According to an NRBC Bank press release, its deposit increased by 25% from Tk7,185 crore to Tk9,017 crore in December 2020 and loans rose by 20.67%. 

At the end of last year, the amount of debt stood at Tk7,483 crore which was Tk6,201 crore in the previous year. Its net profit has increased from Tk114 crore to Tk134 crore and the earnings per share stood at Tk2.31. The bank's NPL rate is 2.93%. 

In November last year, NRB Commercial Bank raised capital of Tk120 crore by issuing shares through an initial public offering. 
 

