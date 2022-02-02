Walletmix gets licence as payment system operator

Banking

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:14 pm

Photo: courtesy
Photo: courtesy

The Bangladesh Bank has given online payment gateway Walletmix Limited a licence to provide services as payment system operator (PSO) within the country.

The central bank sent a circular in this regard on Wednesday to all scheduled banks, mobile financial service (MFS) providers, payment system operators (PSOs), and payment service providers (PSPs) operating in Bangladesh.

According to the circular, the company will be able to provide market aggregation services in the country, applying all the conditions set by the central bank.    

Earlier, the central bank issued PSP and PSO licences to nine companies.

It issued PSP licences to iPay Systems Ltd, Dmoney Bangladesh Ltd, Recursion FinTech Ltd, Green and Red Technologies Limited, Progoti Systems Ltd and PSO licences to IT Consultants Ltd, SSLCOMMERZ, ShurjoMukhi Ltd, and Portonics Limited. 

