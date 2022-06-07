WALCART sign agreement with SBAC Bank to get interest EMI facility

Banking

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 07:06 pm

WALCART sign agreement with SBAC Bank to get interest EMI facility

An agreement was signed between South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited and WALCART Limited on Monday (6 June). 

By this agreement all credit card holders of SBAC Bank will get 0% interest EMI facility (up to 12 months) by using SBAC Cards, reads a press release. 

Additional Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin and CEO of WALCART Fahim Zaman Anik signed the agreement on behalf of their organisation at the bank's Head Office. 

Nurul Azim Deputy Managing Director, Company Secretary Mokaddess Ali, Head of Credit Abdul Mannan, Head of Cards Mohammad Shafiul Azam of the bank were present on the occasion. 

Sirajus Salekin Senior Additional Director, Sabrina Rashid- Additional Director, Rasekul Islam- Deputy Director of WALCART Limited were also present on the occasion.

