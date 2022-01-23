Vaccination certificate a must for bankers: Bangladesh Bank

Banking

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 09:12 pm

The Bangladesh Bank directed bankers to carry vaccination certificates while performing their duties and maintain physical working space amid a sharp rise of Omicron Covid-19 variant cases in the last couple of weeks.

In this connection, the central bank on Sunday issued a circular to ensure health safety at the bank premises.

The regulator also made another direction to the bankers, office staff, and customers to maintain health safety guidelines and make wearing masks mandatory.

In the early pandemic time in 2020, the government directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the "no mask no service" policy at every government and private office to ensure maximum protection of the people. 

During the previous Covid restrictions, banks across the country witnessed crowds despite those being operated on a limited scale.

However, during this ongoing Omicron dominant situation, banks are being operated based on a regular schedule.

Now, the regulator of the banks has made the direction to ensure health safety at the workplaces. 

Previously, the Cabinet Division on 21 January issued five-point fresh restrictions to contain the Covid-19 infection rate of the country.

The restrictions include– all schools, colleges, and equivalent educational institutions will remain closed from 21 January to 6 February. The authorities of all universities will also take similar measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

More than 100 people would not be allowed at religious, political, social, and state programs. Participants must obtain a vaccination certificate or RT-PCR Covid-19 test report not older than 24 hours.

Officers and employees of government, non-government organisations, industrial establishments, and factories must receive vaccination certificates.

Despite fresh instructions from the government to stop social, cultural, and religious gatherings to combat the pandemic, many people continue to organise social events at their homes.

