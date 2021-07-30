Upay holds first AGM 

The first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of upay, a mobile financial provider in the country was held Thursday.

Upay is the MFS brand of UCB Fintech Limited, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Limited, said a press release.

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, chairman of the Board of Directors of UCB Fintech Company Limited chaired the AGM held at the Head Office of UCB Fintech Limited.

Members of the Board of Directors, Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, Bashir Ahmed, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Independent Director Ashraf Bin Taj, and Managing Director of UCB Fintech Company Limited Sydul H Khandaker along with senior officials of upay were also present at the AGM.

UCB Fintech Limited was established on 30 July 2020 as a subsidiary of the United Commercial Bank to provide mobile financial services to the common people of Bangladesh.

The company launched its commercial operation on 17 March.