United Commercial Bank Limited inaugurates 220th Sreemangal Branch

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 05:44 pm

Arif Quadri, Managing Director &amp; CEO, United Commercial Bank Limited is inaugurating the 220th Sreemangal Branch, Moulvibazar of United Commercial Bank Limited as Chief Guest along with Deputy Managing Director of UCB N Mustafa Tarek; Deputy Managing Director &amp; Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS; Executive Vice President &amp; Regional Head- Sylhet Aminul Haque Chowdhury and Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing &amp; Corporate Affairs Division Abul Kalam Azad and other officials. Photo: Courtesy
Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO, United Commercial Bank Limited is inaugurating the 220th Sreemangal Branch, Moulvibazar of United Commercial Bank Limited as Chief Guest along with Deputy Managing Director of UCB N Mustafa Tarek; Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS; Executive Vice President & Regional Head- Sylhet Aminul Haque Chowdhury and Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing & Corporate Affairs Division Abul Kalam Azad and other officials. Photo: Courtesy

The 220th Sreemangal Branch of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) was inaugurated on 18 September 2022 at Sreemangal, Moulvibazar. Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO,  United Commercial Bank Limited inaugurated the branch as Chief Guest, reads a press release. 

Among others Deputy Managing Director of UCB N Mustafa Tarek; Deputy Managing  Director and Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS; Executive Vice  President and Regional Head- Sylhet Aminul Haque Chowdhury and Executive Vice  President and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division Abul Kalam Azad along with other officials of the Bank were present at the event. 

Managing Director stated, 'UCB is firmly contributing as catalyst to the enhancement of  entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more.'  

United Commercial Bank Limited, one of the largest private commercial banks of the  country is committed to give the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983.  

