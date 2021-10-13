United Commercial Bank inaugurates its 208th branch

N Mustafa Tarek, Deputy Managing Director, United Commercial Bank Ltd. is inaugurating the 208th branch of the bank along with local distinguished personnel and other officials of the bank. Picture: Courtesy

The 208th branch of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) was inaugurated on Wednesday (13 October) at Gangni, Meherpur.

UCB Deputy Managing Director N Mustafa Tarek inaugurated the branch as chief guest of the inaugurating event, said a press release.

"UCB is firmly contributing as a catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more," N Mustafa Tarek said.

Among others, local distinguished personnel and other officials of the bank were present at the event.