United Commercial Bank inaugurates its 208th branch
The 208th branch of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) was inaugurated on Wednesday (13 October) at Gangni, Meherpur.
UCB Deputy Managing Director N Mustafa Tarek inaugurated the branch as chief guest of the inaugurating event, said a press release.
"UCB is firmly contributing as a catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more," N Mustafa Tarek said.
Among others, local distinguished personnel and other officials of the bank were present at the event.