United Commercial Bank inaugurates 205th Rangamati branch  

Banking

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:03 pm

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) inaugurated its 205th branch in Rangamati on Sunday.

UCB Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.     

Among others Mayor of the Rangamati Municipality Akbar Hussain Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of UCB Arif Quadri, Deputy Managing Director of UCB N Mustafa Tarek, Deputy Managing Director of UCB Mohammed Habibur Rahman and Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS along with other officials of the bank were present at the event.

The managing director stated, 'UCB is firmly contributing as a catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more.'      

United Commercial Bank (UCB) / Rangamati

