United Commercial Bank inaugurates 205th Rangamati branch
United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) inaugurated its 205th branch in Rangamati on Sunday.
UCB Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.
Among others Mayor of the Rangamati Municipality Akbar Hussain Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of UCB Arif Quadri, Deputy Managing Director of UCB N Mustafa Tarek, Deputy Managing Director of UCB Mohammed Habibur Rahman and Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS along with other officials of the bank were present at the event.
The managing director stated, 'UCB is firmly contributing as a catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more.'