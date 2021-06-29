United Commercial Bank completes 38 glorious years

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 08:18 pm

United Commercial Bank Limited, one of the prominent and progressive private banks of Bangladesh, has come up with the story of a successful saga – completion of 38 glorious years.

In the history of private banking in Bangladesh, UCB is a magnificent name with tremendous service over the last thirty-eight years, reads a press release on Tuesday.

The journey started with the initiative and visionary leadership of Late Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury, the founding father of UCB.

"As we have completed the amazing milestone of 38 years; we can obviously take pride stating that we are also contributing in the development of trade, commerce and industry of the country," the bank said in a press release.  

With a vast network of 204 branches, 580 ATM/CRM, agent banking, Islamic Banking – UCB Taqwa, Mobile Financial Services – Upay, Priority Banking – Imperial, remittance services, credit card and many more the bank has already made a distinct mark in the realm of private sector banking through boutique service, innovative practices and efficient management. 

