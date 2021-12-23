Union Bank inaugurates Satkhira branch

A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the Satkhira Branch, Satkhira as the chief guest through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka with the maintaining health rules.

According to a press release, Additional Managing Director of the bank Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors Hasan Iqbal, Md. Nazrul Islam, Managing Director of Impex Private Limited Md. Abu Hasan, and owner of KATS Multiplex Md. Akhtaruzzaman Kajal were present as special guests.

Besides, high officials of the head office of the bank, the local elite of Satkhira were present at the ceremony. A Doa-Mahfil was also organized on the occasion.