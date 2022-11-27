Union Bank inaugurates Jhalakathi branch

Union Bank Limiter has launched Jhalakathi branch in Jhalakhathi.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Union Bank Limited, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka, said a press release.

Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Nazrul Islam and General Manager of Jhalakathi Palli Bidyut Samity Engineer Md Imdadul Islam were also attended the event.

Besides, high officials from the head office of the bank and the local elite of Jhalakathi were present at the ceremony.

A doa-mahfil was also organised on the occasion.