Union Bank inaugurates its hundredth branch

Union Bank Limited has inaugurated its hundredth branch at Bijoynagar in the capital.

The bank's Managing Director ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury inaugurated the new branch as the chief guest through video conference, reads a press release.

In his keynotes address, Mokammel Hoque extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the esteemed customers, patrons, well-wishers, regulators and the people of the country on the occasion.

Additional Managing Director of the bank Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors Hasan Iqbal and Nazrul Islam, Councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation Ward-20 Farid Uddin Ahmad Ratan, Councilor of Ward-13 Anamul Haque Abul and President of Bangladesh National Federation of the Deaf Shahadat Alam Haru Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Besides, high officials of head office of the bank, local elite of Dhaka were present at the ceremony.