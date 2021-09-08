Union Bank inaugurates Habiganj branch

Union Bank inaugurates Habiganj branch

Union Bank Limited has inaugurated a new branch in Habiganj district. 

B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, the managing director of Union Bank Limited and the chief guest of the event inaugurated the branch at Habiganj Sadar, said a press release. 

The inauguration ceremony was conducted through video conference from the head office at the capital maintaining health rules. 

Additional Managing Director of the bank Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors Hasan Iqbal, Md. Nazrul Islam, SEVP Golam Mostafa, Md. Abdul Kader and Mayor of Habiganj Municipality Ataur Rahman Selim were present as special guests. Besides, high officials of head office of the bank, local elites of Habiganj were present at the ceremony. 

A Doa-Mahfil was also organized on the occasion.

