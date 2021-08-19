Union Bank inaugurates Dakshinkhan, Solingmoor sub-branches

Union Bank inaugurates Dakshinkhan, Solingmoor sub-branches

Union Bank Limited launched two sub-branches respectively at Dakshinkhan in Dhaka and Solingmoor in Gazipur. 

The bank Managing Director ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury inaugurated the newly opened branches as the chief guest through video conference from Head Office in Dhaka while maintaining health rules, reads a press release. 

Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors Hasan Iqbal, Md Nazrul Islam, SEVP Md Abdul Kader and Managing Director of Setu Electronics Sajedul Islam Suruj were present as special guests.  

Besides, high officials of head office of the bank, local elite of Dhaka and Gazipur were present at the ceremony. 

