Union Bank holds concluding ceremony of Foundation Training Course

Photo: Courtesy

Union Bank Training Institute organised a concluding ceremony of a 19-day-long Foundation Training Course for probationary officers on 22 September.

Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury was present as chief guest at the programme, said a press release.

In a speech, he advised the probationary officers to work with professionalism and to implement Islamic Banking System accurately.

Additional Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman and Head of Human Resources Division EVP Md Mainul Islam Chowdhury were present as special guests.

The programme was presided over by Md Hedayet Ullah, head of the Training Institute.