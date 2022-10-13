Union Bank holds 1st phase quarterly business review meeting 2022

Banking

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:05 pm

Union Bank has held its 1st Phase Quarterly Business Review Meeting 2022 at the bank's head office, Bahela Tower, Gulshan-1, Dhaka.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the meeting as the chief guest.

In his welcome address, Mr. Chowdhury, congratulate to all participate for success of running year business and advised to achieve the all Business Target 2022 through providing best services. 

Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam and SEVP Golam Mostafa were present as special guests. Besides, Head of Divisionals of Head Office and Branch Managers of Dhaka Zone of the Bank were also present at the conference.  
 

