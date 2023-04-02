Union Bank celebrates 11th anniversary

Union Bank Limited celebrated its 11th anniversary by organising a programme held at its head office in Gulshan-1, reads a press release.

A B M Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the program by cutting the ribbon as the chief guest.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Nazrul Islam, Shafiuddin Ahmed, and SEVP Golam Mostafa were present as special guests along with the Head of Divisionals of the head office

A Dua-Mahfil was also organized for the occasion.