Unethical banking practices thrive due to bad management, says Grameen Bank chairman

Bad management in the banking industry of Bangladesh has given rise to unethical banking practices in the country, said Professor Dr AKM Saiful Majid, chairman, Board of Directors of Grameen Bank on Saturday.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the 21st Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on Ethics in Banking organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), Majid highlighted that multiple incidences of bank failures have occurred in Bangladesh over the past three decades due to these unethical practices.

Majid emphasized that ethical banking practices are crucial for the long-term interests of stakeholders, including customers, service provider banks, and bank owners. He added that ethical banking practices have inherent strengths and advantages.

The event was presided over by Abdur Rouf Talukder, Chairman of BIBM Governing Board and Governor of Bangladesh Bank, while BIBM Director General Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman delivered the welcome address.

Talukder noted that the role of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officers in practicing ethics in banking is essential for the overall performance of banks. He emphasized the separation of management in business decision-making and the execution of banking activities to ensure smooth functioning and support for the boards in an ideal scenario.

Furthermore, Bangladesh Bank has formulated regulations for both the roles of the boards and management of banks in line with international best practices to ensure sound corporate governance and ethics in the banking sector, Talukder added.

Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, the Director General of BIBM, explained that the institution arranges the Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture each year to enhance the ethical value of bankers. The event is held in memory of Late A.F.M. Nurul Matin, one of the founders of BIBM and a former director of the institution.

Former governors, deputy governors, senior central bankers, government officials, BIBM's chair and supernumerary professors, top executives from different banks and financial institutions, university professors, academicians, faculty members of BIBM, senior bank executives, and media representatives participated in the annual memorial lecture program.

Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development & Consultancy) of BIBM, gave the vote of thanks. The lecture program is expected to provide new messages of ethics to the banking sector each year, benefiting the industry as a whole.