UCB, Bangladesh Bank sign agreement to offer credit facilities to cottage, micro and small enterprises

Banking

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 12:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank Ltd recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) for availing refinance fund under the Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project (SPCSSECP) supported by Asian Development Bank.

Through this initiative, UCB will offer credit facilities to Cottage, Micro and Small Enterprises at subsidised interest rate, reads a press release. 

Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO of UCB and Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations. Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank; Dongdong Zhang of Asian Development Bank; Md. Jaker Hossain, General Manager, SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank; Mohammed Khorshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director of UCB; Md. Mohsinur Rahman, Head of SME, UCB, and other officials were also present in the program.

