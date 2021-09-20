UCB signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on Automated Challan System

Banking

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 07:25 pm
20 September, 2021, 07:25 pm

UCB signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on Automated Challan System

United Commercial Bank PLC and Bangladesh Bank have signed an agreement to collect Treasury Challan through Automated Challan System (ACS). 

UCB Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil and BB General Manager Forkan Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Monday.

Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present at the ceremony as chief guest. 

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Nurun Nahar, UCB Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Habibur Rahman and other senior officials of both the organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, soon all branches of UCB will be able to collect payments of various government fees and revenues in real-time and submit to the government treasury efficiently. This system will also enable real-time verification of challans which will ensure authenticity of the challans as well as timely submission of revenues to government treasury.

