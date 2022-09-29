UCB recognised in Global SME Finance Award 2022

The United Commercial Bank (UCB) has been recognised in two categories including the SME Financier of The Year – Asia and Product Innovation Of The Year at the Global SME Finance Awards 2022.

IFC and IFC SME Finance Forum organised the event in Cambodia in participation with a pool of financial institutions.

The event was endorsed by the G20's Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the Global SME Finance Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of financial institutions and fintech companies in delivering exceptional products and services to their SME clients.