UCB recognised as a '2022 UiPath Automation Excellence Awards' winner

19 December, 2022, 07:45 pm
UCB recognised as a '2022 UiPath Automation Excellence Awards' winner

19 December, 2022, 07:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank Limited has been named as a winner at the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards 2022.

The fourth edition of the awards recognise and celebrate UiPath customers, for their use of automation to drive tangible business impact and embark on a journey of continued innovation in their respective industries, said a press release. 

United Commercial Bank Limited was awarded the 'Excellence in Automation – Bangladesh' winner for Bangladesh region during the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards 2022.

The UiPath Automation Excellence Awards aim to recognise innovative automation projects and inspire more and more companies to embark on solving some of the problems presented, by the ever-evolving business landscape, with automation.

According to the media release, UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end business automation platform and is designed to reshape the way humans work. The platform provides customers with comprehensive capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organisation. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, UiPath software robots are able to take on many routine, repetitive business tasks to allow people to focus on more strategic, value-added work.

