UCB organizes workshop on '4th Industrial Revolution and Digital Upskilling'

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) recently organised a virtual workshop as part of an employee awareness session on the 4IR (4th Industrial Revolution) and Digital Upskilling.

A total of 190 or more senior officials of the bank took part in this virtual workshop, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director of UCB Abdullah Al Mamoon inaugurated the session as the chief guest.

He stated that UCB has been adopting new business technologies including artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, big data analytics, block chain technology in its day to day business.

UCB Bank is also in process to develop a skilled workforce to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the 4IR, he added.

Mohammed Ishaque Miah, Director of Bangladesh Bank, Information Systems Development and Support Department, Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, Director, Prime Minister's Office and SM Tofayel Ahmad, Joint Director and systems analyst, Information Systems Development and Support Department, Bangladesh Bank conducted the program.

Kashef Rahman, Senior Vice President & Head of IT, elaborated on the bank's digital transformation initiatives and also dwelt on cyber security initiatives in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Masud Rayhan, Head of Learning & Development Center along with L&D team members were present and coordinated this learning event from UCB.