UCB organises workshop on ‘4IR and Digital Upskilling’

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) recently organised a virtual workshop as part of the employee awareness session on the 4IR (4th Industrial Revolution) and Digital Upskilling.

A total of 280 senior officials of the bank took part in this virtual workshop, said a press release.

Additional Managing Director of UCB Syed Faridul Islam inaugurated the session as chief guest.

Mohammed Ishaque Miah, general manager of the Bangladesh Bank, Information Systems Development and Support Department; Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, national consultant (deputy secretary) of a2i and SM Tofayel Ahmad, joint director and systems analyst, Information Systems Development and Support Department, Bangladesh Bank conducted the programme.

Syed Faridul Islam stated that UCB has been adopting new business technologies including artificial intelligence, robotic process automation of big data analytics, and block chain technology in its day to day business. UCB is also working to develop skilled workforce to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the 4IR.

Kashef Rahman, senior vice president & head of IT, elaborated on the bank's digital transformation initiatives and also dwelt on cyber security initiatives in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Masud Rayhan, head of Learning & Development centre along with L&D team members were present and coordinated the event.