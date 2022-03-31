UCB officers begin BIBM ‘Banking Foundation Course’

Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) is conducting a 'Banking Foundation Course' for the newly recruited probationary officers on Wednesday (30 March).

The officers are attending the 15-day long course at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), said a press release today (31 March).

The formal inauguration was chaired by the Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, director general of BIBM.

Deputy Managing Director of UCB N Mustafa Tarek was present as special guest.

Masud Rayhan, head of Learning & Development Centre and L&D Officials of UCB along with the faculty members of BIBM were also present during the session.