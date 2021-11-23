UCB, LankaBangla sign MoU for lounge facility at Dhaka airport

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 04:23 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has signed an MoU with LankaBangla Finance Ltd. at the premises of the bank on Monday (22 November).

Under the MoU, Mastercard Titanium and Visa Platinum Cardholders of LankaBangla Finance Ltd can access UCB Imperial Airport Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from 1December of this year, said a press release.

Arif Quadri, the acting managing director of United Commercial Bank Limited and  Khwaja Shahriar, the managing director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Ltd signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Senior Officials from both organisations were also present at the event.

