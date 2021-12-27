UCB Investment arranges SJIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond

Banking

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 08:44 pm

UCB Investment arranges SJIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 08:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

UCB Investment Limited arranged a "Debut Trading and Ring Bell" ceremony of Shahjalal Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Mudaraba Perpetual Bond.

The ceremony was held at DSE Tower on Monday (26 December), with UCB as the Lead Issue Manager of the issuance.

M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, chief operating officer at Dhaka Stock Exchange, Abul Bashar, EVP and company secretary of Shahjalal Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO of UCB Investment Limited were present in the trading inaugural ceremony.

Other senior officials from DSE, SJIBL and UCBIL were also present in the event.

UCB / Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL)

