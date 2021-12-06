UCB inaugurates imperial lounge at Chattogram airport

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) inaugurated imperial lounge at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Monday.

UCB imperial customers and credit card holders will have access to the lounge, said a press release.

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, chairman of Executive Committee of UCB, inaugurated the lounge attending the event as chief guest.

UCB Acting Managing Director Arif Quadri, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman, and Shah Amanat International Airport Director Wing Commander M Farhad Hossain Khan were present at the inauguration ceremony.