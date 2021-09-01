UCB donates Tk5 lakh as CSR

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) donated Tk5 lakh to TMSS under Special Corporate Social Responsibilities activities at UCB corporate head office.

Acting Managing Director of UCB Arif Quadri handed over the cheque to Prof Dr Hosne-Ara Begum, Executive Director of TMSS, said a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director of UCB Abul Alam Ferdous, Deputy Managing Director of UCB Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, Deputy Managing Director of UCB Mohammed Habibur Rahman and Deputy Managing Director of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present at the event.