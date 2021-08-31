UCB donates freezer ambulance to Dinajpur hospital

Banking

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 04:28 pm

Related News

UCB donates freezer ambulance to Dinajpur hospital

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 04:28 pm
UCB donates freezer ambulance to Dinajpur hospital

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) handed over a freezer ambulance to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur, according to a press release.

Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division of UCB Javed Iqbal handed over the freezer ambulance to the hospital's Director Dr Kazi Shamim Hossain on 31 August at the Corporate Office of the Bank.

UCB made the donation as part of its special corporate social responsibilities. 

UCB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

22h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

22h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

22h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy