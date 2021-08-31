UCB donates freezer ambulance to Dinajpur hospital

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) handed over a freezer ambulance to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur, according to a press release.

Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division of UCB Javed Iqbal handed over the freezer ambulance to the hospital's Director Dr Kazi Shamim Hossain on 31 August at the Corporate Office of the Bank.

UCB made the donation as part of its special corporate social responsibilities.