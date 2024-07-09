Transaction through Binimoy to require separate account: Cenbank

Banking

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

Transaction through Binimoy to require separate account: Cenbank

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS
A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS

Customers will need to open a separate account to open, use, and manage accounts on the "Binimoy" platform, which facilitates inter-transaction settlements among banks, mobile banking services (MFS), and Payment Service Providers (PSP), according to the guidelines issued by the Bangladesh Bank today.

The central bank said during the account opening, customers must ensure e-KYC. Once registered, the "Binimoy" option becomes accessible through MFS apps, internet banking accounts, and bank accounts.

Binimoy allows users to transfer money seamlessly between different accounts without the need to withdraw cash from an agent point. Additionally, it can be used to pay insurance premiums or EMIs, but a specific charge will apply. Moreover, utility bill payments, government bill payments, government dues, social safety net payments, government salary disbursements, salary disbursements, and e-commerce payments can also be made through the platform.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the Bangladesh Bank circular, sending money from an MFS to another MFS such as bKash to Rocket through the Binimoy platform incurs a fee of Tk5 per Tk1,000. Sending money from mobile banking to a bank account will cost Tk10 per Tk1,000. Similarly, sending money from mobile banking to a payment service provider's e-wallet will incur a fee of Tk5 per Tk1,000. Additionally, the receiving institution will pay Tk0.5 to the Bangladesh Bank for each transaction, irrespective of the transaction amount, using Binimoy.

However, the transaction limit for each mobile banking service will determine the amount of money that can be transferred daily. For example, a bKash or Rocket number can send a maximum of Tk25,000 per day, with a limit of five transactions. The same restrictions apply when sending money using the Binimoy platform. Users may need to update their mobile banking service apps after registration.

Currently, transactions are being initiated between 11 institutions, including eight banks and three MFS providers. The participating banks are Sonali Bank, BRAC Bank, UCB, Eastern Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Pubali Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, and Midland Bank. The MFS institutions involved are bKash, Rocket, and mCash. Additionally, a payment service provider called Tally Pay will be added to the service.

Apart from Binimoy, the central bank currently has four platforms solely for inter-bank transaction settlements. Among these, the central bank does not charge any fees except for the Bangladesh Automated Cheque Processing System.

In the Bangladesh Automated Cheque Processing System, cheque settlements up to Tk50,000 are free. For amounts over Tk50,000 up to Tk2 lakh, the central bank charges Tk10 per transaction, and for amounts exceeding this, the charge is Tk40. 

Additionally, there are no charges, fees, or commissions for transactions through the Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network, the National Payment Switch Bangladesh, and the Real-Time Gross Settlement system.

Economy / Top News

Cenbank / Binimoy / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

14h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

1h | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

3h | Videos
Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

1h | Videos
Euro Semi-finals that are still memorable

Euro Semi-finals that are still memorable

22m | Videos